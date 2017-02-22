What is the name of the famous writer of the pararagh below?

Dedicated to Black history month.

Slavery has many definitions. I find that it's not just a "black" thing. You can be of any race of culture and be a slave. The antonym of slavery is freedom. How in hell could there be one slave in the land of the free? Yet, there are many. Isn't that a contradiction? Who on earth is still living a slave life? It is totally against the law. I mean you don't have to if you don't want. How are you going to make a living and provide for your family is a mystery to me. Damn near everybody I know hates going to work, regardless of what the pay is. I don't know many people (that includes doctors, lawyers, CEO's, politician etc. and other successful people) who are exited about their work life or their job position. So weather you pick cotton or rule the world nobody wants to be a slave in life. I feel as though most Americans are slaves still. We all have to report to someone and there is always someone higher than us. I don't know too many people who don't have to work at all. When you achieve non-worker status which means a person who does nothing you can proudly say you are not a slave. However, telling yourself and others that you love your job is a crock of nonsense and foolish talk. Everyone feels like a slave at some point in their lives that's why I don't understand why February is a commemoration for blacks. It should be observed by everyone in the United States in honor of those who have died as slaves and made major contributions to our society. It's not fair that it's kept by black people and their struggle. What about white people, and native American people and people of other origins who have done great things and created great ideas that were stolen and overlooked. People need to cut out the irrational thinking and begin to think positive, logical and show some common sense. Some inventions should have never made it to public awareness and the inventors should have been arrested or committed to an insane Asylum. Some creative ideas never bloomed because of poor support . lack of contributors, or no way to pay for resources. Most of all we are slaves of ourselves because we neglect to define the word. Therefore we continue to be ignorant of the meaning. If we don't care then why would anyone else care. We might as well be mute. We can't fix an issue if we don't know what it means. It takes about 20 minutes tops. If all black people do this it would make one hell of a positive difference as a whole. Open every dictionary you have access to including internet dictionaries and define on paper every definition of slave and slavery. Start there.

Originally established to educate freed slaves to read and write, the first of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities was Cheyney University in Pennsylvania, established in 1837. By the time Jewish professors arrived, the number of HBCUs had grown to 78. At a time when both Jews and African Americans were persecuted, Jewish professors in the Black colleges found the environment comfortable and accepting, often creating special programs to provide opportunities to engage Blacks and whites in meaningful conversation, often for the first time.

In the years that followed, the interests of Jewish and African American communities increasingly diverged, but this once-shared experience of discrimination and interracial cooperation remains a key part of the Civil Rights Movement.

Slavery is...the opposite of freedom (Immunity from an obligation or duty.)

bonded labor - a practice in which employers give high-interest loans to workers whose entire families then labor at low wages to pay off the debt; the practice is illegal in the United States

A state of subjugation (conquering) to an owner or master:

